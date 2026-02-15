CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) versus Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Head-To-Head Review

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) and Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CaixaBank has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CaixaBank and Danske Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank 40.52% 13.43% 0.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaixaBank $24.18 billion 3.45 $6.66 billion N/A N/A Danske Bank $8.61 billion 5.04 $3.49 billion $2.11 12.30

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Danske Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CaixaBank and Danske Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaixaBank 1 3 1 0 2.00 Danske Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dividends

CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Danske Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Danske Bank pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Danske Bank beats CaixaBank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

