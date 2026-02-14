IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 209,010 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 313,379 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 202,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 39,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:IRS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,739. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 85.84%.The company had revenue of $106.26 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

