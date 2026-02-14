Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,788,289 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 2,661,754 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,886,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,886,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2,673.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,020,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,011. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

