Insider Buying: Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 610,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,912.42. This represents a 1.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senestech alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,087.10.

On Thursday, February 12th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 7,956 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $13,684.32.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.22.

On Friday, January 30th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,399 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $10,096.13.

Senestech Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 44,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 15.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Senestech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senestech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Senestech had a negative return on equity of 98.35% and a negative net margin of 253.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Senestech, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senestech during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senestech in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senestech during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senestech during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senestech during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Senestech

About Senestech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senestech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senestech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.