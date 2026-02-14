Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) versus Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Financial Contrast

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) and Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Inhibrx Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering N/A -73.49% -65.01% Inhibrx Biosciences N/A -186.06% -76.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Immuneering and Inhibrx Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 1 0 5 1 2.86 Inhibrx Biosciences 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immuneering currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 234.69%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Inhibrx Biosciences.

67.7% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Inhibrx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Immuneering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Inhibrx Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immuneering and Inhibrx Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering N/A N/A -$61.04 million ($1.78) -2.77 Inhibrx Biosciences $200,000.00 5,510.66 $1.69 billion ($10.02) -7.56

Inhibrx Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Inhibrx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immuneering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Immuneering has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx Biosciences has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immuneering beats Inhibrx Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Inhibrx Biosciences

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has license and collaboration agreements with 2seventy bio, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Inhibrx, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

