Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – February 13th

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and Wealthfront are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that build or deliver financial technology — such as digital payments, online lending, neobanks, robo‑advisors, insurtech and blockchain services — that automate, improve, or disrupt traditional financial services. These companies can be pure‑play tech providers, established banks with digital arms, or platform businesses integrating finance into broader services. Investors in fintech stocks typically focus on growth potential from technology adoption and scale, while weighing higher regulatory, cybersecurity, and competitive risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

