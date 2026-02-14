Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $66.9750. 9,403,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 11,277,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 335,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,522,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,717,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,923 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 155.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $126,471,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

