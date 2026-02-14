Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,487 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the January 15th total of 6,864 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 162,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:SABA remained flat at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,658. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABA. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

