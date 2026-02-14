Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,487 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the January 15th total of 6,864 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 162,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:SABA remained flat at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,658. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Will Social Security checks vanish by 2027?
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.