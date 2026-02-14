JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 101,047 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the January 15th total of 38,277 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM remained flat at $65.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings. JPEM was launched on Jan 7, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.