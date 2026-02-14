UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $286.31 and last traded at $284.3720. Approximately 12,316,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 11,169,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.91.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

