UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $165.71 and last traded at $165.10, with a volume of 30691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.8890.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBJY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of UCB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65.

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in Belgium in 1928, specializing in the discovery and development of therapies for severe diseases in the fields of neurology and immunology. Headquartered in Brussels, UCB leverages nearly a century of scientific expertise to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on chronic conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes key branded medicines such as CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory disorders, VIMPAT (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy, and NEUPRO (rotigotine transdermal system) for Parkinson’s disease and restless legs syndrome.

