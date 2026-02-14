Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) vs. Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Critical Survey

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) and Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australian Oilseeds has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Australian Oilseeds”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $69.40 million 5.15 $14.61 million $0.55 20.91 Australian Oilseeds $27.01 million 0.61 -$840,000.00 ($0.04) -14.75

Armanino Foods of Distinction has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds. Australian Oilseeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armanino Foods of Distinction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Australian Oilseeds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 23.65% 48.19% 33.53% Australian Oilseeds -2.98% -104.19% -4.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Armanino Foods of Distinction and Australian Oilseeds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 1 1 0 2.50 Australian Oilseeds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Armanino Foods of Distinction currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Armanino Foods of Distinction’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Armanino Foods of Distinction is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Australian Oilseeds shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction beats Australian Oilseeds on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

