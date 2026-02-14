Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Short Interest Up 144.4% in January

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,886 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the January 15th total of 5,681 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JUST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.62. 4,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

