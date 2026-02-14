Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. 336,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 113,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Capital One Financial set a $1.20 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SACH

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.0%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Napier Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 193.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sachem Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment trust that seeks to provide shareholders with current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust is managed by Sachem Capital Management, L.P., an affiliate of Sachem Wealth Management, and its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of senior secured debt obligations, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, high-yield bonds and preferred equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.