Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. Approximately 219,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £223 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £224.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is £176.22.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

