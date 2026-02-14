Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.91. Approximately 261,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 223,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.18.

Titan Mining Stock Up 2.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a market cap of C$462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a positive return on equity of 255.83%. The firm had revenue of C$23.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.