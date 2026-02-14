Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 and last traded at GBX 68.05. 6,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50.

Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.95.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

