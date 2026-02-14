SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Short Interest Up 155.9% in January

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,934 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the January 15th total of 9,352 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Next 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,762. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.14. SoFi Next 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

