Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $436.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strong full‑year 2025 financials with revenue of about $1.47 billion (+12%), gross profit up ~30% (~$426M), and Adjusted EBITDA of ~ $101M (up >80%), delivering the company’s highest full‑year gross margin as a public company.

Management strengthened the balance sheet—reducing debt by over $50M—and authorized a $50M share repurchase, signaling confidence in capital allocation and potential support for EPS.

Product and platform momentum: CES launches (notably Stream Deck and the Galleon 100 SD keyboard), Fanatec integration, the new immersive retail store, and DTC growth to ~20% of revenue point to stronger ecosystem and recurring‑revenue opportunities (Elgato marketplace buildout underway).

2026 guidance is cautious—full‑year revenue range of $1.33B–$1.47B (midpoint implying ~5% Y/Y decline) despite expected growth in EBITDA, which could pressure top‑line expectations if components weakness persists.

Ongoing global semiconductor shortages remain a key headwind; Corsair is managing via strategic memory inventory investments, but the company expects constrained supply visibility to influence the components and systems segment through 2026.

CRSR opened at $6.80 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $724.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CRSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Securities increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Q4 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS of $0.43 vs. ~$0.27 consensus and revenue of ~$436.9M (up ~6% YoY). Management also announced a $50M buyback, signaling confidence and shrinking float.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~23,177 call options (roughly a 1,866% jump vs. average daily calls) — a strong indicator of speculative bullish interest and short-term positioning by traders.

CRSR was added to Zacks' Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value list, which can attract value-oriented and momentum buyers.

B. Riley raised its price target from $6.00 to $7.00 but kept a "neutral" rating, implying limited near-term upside from that shop and a still-cautious institutional view.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for investors who want detail on margin drivers, product mix, and channel dynamics.

Management lowered FY2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.3–$1.5 billion versus consensus near $1.6 billion — a notable miss relative to street expectations that could cap upside if growth concerns persist.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Thi L. La bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 480,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,428.60. The trade was a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 428.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 204,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming peripherals and PC components. Since its founding in 1994 by Andy Paul, Don Lieberman and John Beekley as Corsair Microsystems, the company has evolved from producing memory modules to a broad portfolio of gaming hardware. Its product range includes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, PC chassis, power supplies, cooling solutions, memory modules, solid-state drives and streaming accessories under brands such as Corsair, Elgato and SCUF Gaming.

The company’s solutions cater to PC enthusiasts, competitive gamers and content creators, offering hardware and integrated software designed to optimize performance and user experience.

