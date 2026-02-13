Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 107,220 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 169.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE SPG opened at $191.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average is $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $201.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 480 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,854. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

