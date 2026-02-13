Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $36.07 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $36,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:COF opened at $206.72 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.52.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,274 shares of company stock worth $8,131,054. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.