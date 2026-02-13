Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Xometry comprises about 2.1% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Xometry by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 859,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 613,282 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $13,292,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 42.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after buying an additional 384,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xometry by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In related news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $237,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,784.47. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,197 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.62. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

