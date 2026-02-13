Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,085,244,000 after purchasing an additional 862,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after purchasing an additional 828,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 213.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,158,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,492,000 after buying an additional 788,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

