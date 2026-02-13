Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

FNMA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. Fannie Mae has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Fannie Mae had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

