Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
FNMA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.
Fannie Mae Price Performance
Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Fannie Mae had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 2.22%.
Key Fannie Mae News
Here are the key news stories impacting Fannie Mae this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Republican lawmakers are crafting legislation to end the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a development investors view as potential long-term upside if it returns the companies to private control and restores shareholder value. Republicans Crafting Bill To End Conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- Positive Sentiment: Freddie Mac reported Q4 results showing net worth topping $70B, signaling improving capital for the GSE sector that could indirectly support Fannie’s valuation if capital positions strengthen industry‑wide. Freddie Mac Q4 earnings slip as net worth tops $70B
- Neutral Sentiment: The FHFA has moved to roll back a Biden‑era fair housing oversight initiative for the GSEs—this alters the regulatory backdrop but the near‑term financial impact on Fannie is unclear. FHFA scraps Biden-era fair housing oversight for Fannie and Freddie
- Neutral Sentiment: Prepared remarks from Fannie’s Q4 earnings call are available for detail on management’s outlook and capital plans; investors will be watching commentary on capital build and operational efficiency. FNMA Q4 2025 Earnings Call Prepared Remarks Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Fannie Mae reported Q4 EPS of $0.60, missing consensus (~$0.68) and showing profit decline versus the prior year—this disappointed investors looking for stable earnings momentum. Fannie Mae (FNMA) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: Fannie’s reported profit fall and comments about continued capital build, plus a negative ROE and thin net margins, raise near‑term profitability concerns. Fannie Mae 4Q Profit Falls Amid Stagnant Housing Market
- Negative Sentiment: Sector dynamics: Fannie’s gain on g‑fees was outweighed by higher loss provisions and valuation pressures, which directly pressured earnings and investor sentiment. Fannie Mae g-fee gains outweighed by loss provisions, valuations
About Fannie Mae
The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.
In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.
See Also
