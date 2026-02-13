Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) rose 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 14.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.58 million. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.29%.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research‐based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.