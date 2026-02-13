Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Buzzi SpA (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 1,010 shares.The stock last traded at $55.36 and had previously closed at $56.25.

Buzzi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

Get Buzzi alerts:

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company specializing in the production and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. With its headquarters in Casale Monferrato, Piedmont, the company serves construction and infrastructure markets by supplying key building materials used in residential, commercial and civil engineering projects. Buzzi Unicem operates modern manufacturing facilities designed to optimize production efficiency while adhering to environmental and safety standards.

Established in the early 20th century as a family-run cement producer, Buzzi Unicem has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.