Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Atmus closed the Koch Filter acquisition in early January and established a new Industrial Solutions segment , giving the company an industrial air-filtration platform (including ~8% exposure to fast‑growing data center end markets) while management focuses on integration in H1 2026.

Full‑year 2025 results showed revenue of $1.764 billion (up 5.7%), adjusted EBITDA of $354 million (20% margin), adjusted EPS $2.73, and adjusted free cash flow of $158 million, reflecting strong execution despite soft markets.

2026 guidance calls for total company revenue of $1.945–$2.015 billion (roughly +10%–14% vs. prior year), Power Solutions revenue of $1.79–$1.85 billion, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5%–20.5%, and adjusted EPS of $2.75–$3.00.

Capital allocation remains active—Atmus returned $78 million to shareholders in 2025, has $69 million of buyback authorization remaining with $20–$40 million targeted in 2026, and after financing Koch has an amended credit facility and roughly $701 million liquidity with leverage around 2.1x (management expects ongoing deleveraging).

Near‑term headwinds and risks include a flat aftermarket freight outlook, a softer H1 in heavy‑duty first‑fit demand, an $8 million one‑time asset impairment, and management assuming only ~1% core pricing in 2026 as prior tariff‑related pricing rolls off—factors that pressure near‑term margin/performance upside.

ATMU stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 21.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. Zacks Research lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

