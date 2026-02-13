Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,742,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,781,745 shares.The stock last traded at $6.3360 and had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto acquired 20,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,768,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,876,000 after buying an additional 205,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 619,750 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 4,561,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

