Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.66, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $654.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Horiba had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.36%.

Shares of HRIBF remained flat at $111.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. Horiba has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $111.87.

Horiba Ltd. is a diversified manufacturer specializing in precision instruments for measurement, analysis and process control. The company’s product portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive testing, environmental monitoring, semiconductor process engineering and medical diagnostics. By leveraging advanced sensing technologies and software integration, Horiba enables customers to obtain reliable data for research, development, compliance and quality assurance purposes.

In the automotive sector, Horiba offers dynamometers, emission measurement systems and powertrain testing equipment that help manufacturers and regulatory agencies evaluate fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions.

