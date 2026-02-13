Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 56,367,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 102,236,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

ONDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,632.08. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,981.88. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,479,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at $71,202,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at $11,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

