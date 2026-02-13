Mizuho Upgrades Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) to “Strong-Buy”

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Evercore ISI set a $135.00 target price on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research set a $175.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $110.66 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Shopify by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat revenue expectations with Q4 revenue up ~31%, strong GMV and Merchant Solutions growth, guided Q1 revenue above Street estimates and authorized a $2 billion buyback — supportive for cash generation and long‑term outlook. Shopify press release

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

