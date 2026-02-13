Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,747,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,034,907 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.3% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $1,566,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 115.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.87.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

