Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Reddit by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,464 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $1,716,619.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 165,694 shares in the company, valued at $24,811,019.56. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $959,685.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 251,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,731,929.24. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 502,975 shares of company stock worth $109,585,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDDT. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Reddit from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reddit from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $265.00 target price on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

Reddit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Positive Sentiment: New ad integration with Shirofune should make Reddit ads easier to buy and optimize alongside major channels, strengthening ad demand and advertiser ROI expectations. This supports revenue growth prospects. Read More.

New ad integration with Shirofune should make Reddit ads easier to buy and optimize alongside major channels, strengthening ad demand and advertiser ROI expectations. This supports revenue growth prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Sarah E. Farrell bought a large stake (43,800 shares on 2/10 and 6,700 shares on 2/11), increasing her position materially — a strong insider vote of confidence that can be viewed as bullish by the market. Read More.

Director Sarah E. Farrell bought a large stake (43,800 shares on 2/10 and 6,700 shares on 2/11), increasing her position materially — a strong insider vote of confidence that can be viewed as bullish by the market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side commentary (Needham) and coverage noting Reddit’s ad momentum and AI tools argue the company can sustain growth, which could support multiple expansion if execution continues. Read More.

Sell‑side commentary (Needham) and coverage noting Reddit’s ad momentum and AI tools argue the company can sustain growth, which could support multiple expansion if execution continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reddit is a hot search topic among investors — increased attention can amplify volatility (both up and down) but does not itself change fundamentals. Read More.

Reddit is a hot search topic among investors — increased attention can amplify volatility (both up and down) but does not itself change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CTO Christopher Slowe sold 11,464 shares (~6.5% reduction in his holding), which markets often view as a negative signal when insiders reduce exposure. Read More.

CTO Christopher Slowe sold 11,464 shares (~6.5% reduction in his holding), which markets often view as a negative signal when insiders reduce exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple headlines cite that Reddit shares plunged and fell ~46% over the past month amid macro pressure and competition; that magnitude of recent drawdown can trigger momentum selling and dampen near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Multiple headlines cite that Reddit shares plunged and fell ~46% over the past month amid macro pressure and competition; that magnitude of recent drawdown can trigger momentum selling and dampen near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage summarizing why shares plunged points to macro headwinds and competitive risks to ad monetization — factors that could pressure revenue growth and multiples if they persist. Read More.

Reddit Trading Down 6.0%

RDDT stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.47. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.