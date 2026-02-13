Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas Exane

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho set a $335.00 price target on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $300.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $306.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.60 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,816. This represents a 3.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised price targets and/or reiterated favorable ratings, signaling analyst confidence in upside (Jefferies raised its target to $352 with a “buy”; BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed “outperform” at $345; RBC raised to $337; Wells Fargo to $310). These upgrades support further upside potential. Analyst Moves

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

