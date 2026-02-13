Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $30.88. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 9,835 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

