Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $312.75, but opened at $257.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $257.05, with a volume of 43 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.43 and its 200-day moving average is $289.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad’s product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

