Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $9.99. Tele2 shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1,033 shares changing hands.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.14 million. Tele2 had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 22.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

