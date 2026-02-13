DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.52, but opened at $133.67. DSV shares last traded at $131.06, with a volume of 4,302 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

