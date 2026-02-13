Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.74, but opened at $26.05. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 30,514 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Boerse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 32.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

