Short Interest in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Declines By 37.7%

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,548 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 16,928 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DOL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,934. The stock has a market cap of $787.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

