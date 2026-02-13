Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.1650. Wartsila shares last traded at $8.1650, with a volume of 268 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities lowered Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

