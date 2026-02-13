Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 244 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 395 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IGTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum. IGTR was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.