Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 526,311 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 841,968 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 1,362,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,277. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

