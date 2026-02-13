Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,557 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 4,117 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 64,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 18,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 78,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

