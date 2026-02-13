Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2026

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,557 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 4,117 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 64,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 18,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 78,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.