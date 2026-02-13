IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 137,748 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 270,157 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.0% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 100,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 46.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 1,204.74% and a negative net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. iA Financial set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic laser and imaging systems. The company’s offerings focus on energy-based therapies designed to treat retinal vascular disorders, glaucoma and other ocular conditions. IRIDEX’s portfolio includes laser photocoagulation platforms, micro-pulse laser technology, and related consumable devices for use by ophthalmologists and retina specialists.

The company’s flagship products include the Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser System, which delivers precise, controlled micro-pulse laser therapy for patients with refractory glaucoma, and the IQ 532 Retina Laser System, designed to support minimally invasive laser treatments for diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.

