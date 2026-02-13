Insider Selling: The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 5,681 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Lori Rodden sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $805,736.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,672. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5%

The Hartford Insurance Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.18. 1,247,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,507. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.49 and a 52-week high of $144.50.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,178,152,000 after buying an additional 73,835,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,714,571,000 after acquiring an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,031,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,749,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,091,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,331,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 496,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.