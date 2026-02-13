Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after acquiring an additional 407,078 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $397.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.15 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.