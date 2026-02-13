Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,765 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,515. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

