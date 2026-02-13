Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 20,544 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $69.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.