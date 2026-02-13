GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Short Interest Update

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,975 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the January 15th total of 27,649 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GivBux Stock Down 6.3%

GBUX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -16.62. GivBux has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

About GivBux

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

